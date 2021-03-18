United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $2,711,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

