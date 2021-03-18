United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) CEO Buys $30,425.58 in Stock

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) CEO Benoit Laliberte acquired 1,014,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,425.58.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UAMA opened at $0.08 on Thursday. United American Corp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
United American Company Profile
