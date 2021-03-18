Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.73

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unisys by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,992,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 451,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 391,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

