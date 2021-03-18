uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,361. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

