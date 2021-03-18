Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,661 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

