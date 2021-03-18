Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $28.30 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,518. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

