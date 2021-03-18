Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $263,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

