Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,581 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

