Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 92,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

