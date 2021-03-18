UniLend Market Cap Reaches $47.79 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

