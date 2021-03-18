Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $31.26 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $106.20 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $31.26 or 0.00053921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00232206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.37 or 0.03939753 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

