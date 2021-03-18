UMA Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $24.92 or 0.00042712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $44.39 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00460618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00062313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00146812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.20 or 0.00627754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,777,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,301,892 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

