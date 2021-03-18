UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

