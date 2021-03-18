U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 1,243,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

