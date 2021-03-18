U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

USPH opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $888,368 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

