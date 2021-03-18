U Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.89 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $1.89 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, U Network has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

