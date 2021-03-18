Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,400 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

