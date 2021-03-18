Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 249,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,917. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $944.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.