Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), but opened at GBX 52 ($0.68). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.77), with a volume of 23,138,938 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.63 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of £825.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.08.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

