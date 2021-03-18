Tudor Pickering Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$30.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.58.

Shares of OVV opened at C$32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$3.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

