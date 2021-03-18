Truist Securities Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shake Shack stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,668. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

