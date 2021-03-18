Truist Securities Increases HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $88.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

HCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE HCI opened at $74.07 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

