Truist Securities Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.