Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,302 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

