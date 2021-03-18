Trexquant Investment LP Invests $335,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200,440 shares of company stock worth $109,962,328. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

