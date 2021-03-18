Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

