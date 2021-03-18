Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

