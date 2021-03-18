Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 10,598 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $66,006,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ VERI opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $836.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.