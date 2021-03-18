Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

