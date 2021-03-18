Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038 in the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

