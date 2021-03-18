Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Head to Head Comparison

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trend Micro alerts:

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trend Micro and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06% The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and The Descartes Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.75 $257.09 million $1.84 27.82 The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 16.06 $37.00 million $0.45 137.64

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trend Micro and The Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Trend Micro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.