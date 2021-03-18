Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 125,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,701. The company has a market cap of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.