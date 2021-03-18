TravelNote (TVNT) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $25,432.04 and $2,408.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.00457161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00141681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00055429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00592075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

