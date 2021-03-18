Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TNL stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $65.13.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

