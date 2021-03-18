Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

