Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 875% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $7,866,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

