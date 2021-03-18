Traders Buy High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 689% compared to the typical volume of 256 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

