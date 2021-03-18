Traders Buy High Volume of NRG Energy Call Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 4,475 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.