Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $52,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

