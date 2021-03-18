Towle & Co. Reduces Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up approximately 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celestica by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,790 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,782. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.