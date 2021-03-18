Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 9,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.