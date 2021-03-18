Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 9,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.