Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,010,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,152,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

