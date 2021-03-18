Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 6%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,539,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 533,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

