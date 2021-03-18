Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TILCF stock remained flat at $$4.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
About Till Capital
