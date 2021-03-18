Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TILCF stock remained flat at $$4.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

