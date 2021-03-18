Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

TDW stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

