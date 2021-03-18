thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.53) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.75 ($12.65).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €10.93 ($12.85). 3,682,693 shares of the company traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.30.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.