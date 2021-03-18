thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKAMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

