Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Tops $154.19 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $154.19 million and $85.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00271132 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

