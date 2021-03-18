Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.98% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38.
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
