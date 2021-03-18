Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 163,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 783,535 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

