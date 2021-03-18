Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

TRI opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

